UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Price Target Raised to CHF 22 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 21 to CHF 22 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BNP Paribas raised UBS Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. DZ Bank lowered UBS Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a CHF 18 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UBS Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.56.

Get UBS Group alerts:

UBS stock opened at $19.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market cap of $67.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.19. UBS Group has a 12-month low of $14.32 and a 12-month high of $19.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.87.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.20. UBS Group had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 22.02%. The firm had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that UBS Group will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 134,610,772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,064,929,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117,157 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 89,564,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,370,693,000 after purchasing an additional 248,900 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,843,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $427,115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916,233 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 25,076,910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $403,754,000 after purchasing an additional 4,956,828 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $226,543,000. 33.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

Featured Story: Cost Basis

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.