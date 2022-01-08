Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on UGP shares. Santander cut Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Ultrapar Participações in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Grupo Santander cut Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $4.60 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get Ultrapar Participações alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Ultrapar Participações by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 49,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Ultrapar Participações by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 126,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 7,944 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ultrapar Participações in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Ultrapar Participações in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ultrapar Participações by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 249,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 20,611 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UGP opened at $2.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.96. Ultrapar Participações has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $4.69.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 0.84%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ultrapar Participações will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a $0.1168 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Ultrapar Participações’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

About Ultrapar Participações

Ultrapar Participaçoes SA engages in the distribution and retail services including, fuel, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), retail pharmacy, specialty chemicals and liquid bulk storage businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ultragaz, Ipiranga, Oxiteno, Ultracargo, Extrafarma and Others.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ultrapar Participações Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultrapar Participações and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.