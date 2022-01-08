UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “United Mobile Home’s primary business is the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities – leasing manufactured home spaces on a month-to-month basis to private manufactured home owners. The company also leases homes to residents. A manufactured home community is designed to accommodate detached, single family manufactured housing units, which are produced off-site by manufacturers and delivered by truck to the site. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on UMH. TheStreet downgraded shares of UMH Properties from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Aegis upped their price target on shares of UMH Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.38.

NYSE:UMH opened at $25.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 38.51 and a beta of 1.13. UMH Properties has a 52 week low of $14.43 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.71.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.29). UMH Properties had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 33.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UMH Properties will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total value of $45,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in UMH Properties by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,283,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,472,000 after acquiring an additional 359,540 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in UMH Properties by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,177,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,768,000 after acquiring an additional 128,304 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in UMH Properties by 47,692.8% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,825,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,808,000 after buying an additional 1,821,864 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in UMH Properties by 197.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,559,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,962,000 after buying an additional 1,035,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in UMH Properties by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,475,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,795,000 after buying an additional 64,081 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UMH Properties Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities.

