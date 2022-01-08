Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Price Target Cut to $21.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Under Armour’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on UAA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair upgraded shares of Under Armour from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a hold rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a hold rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Under Armour from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.89.

Shares of UAA opened at $19.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.24. Under Armour has a one year low of $17.16 and a one year high of $27.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.28.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. Under Armour had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Under Armour will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour during the third quarter worth $27,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 31.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Under Armour during the second quarter worth $41,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 34,850.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.16% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

