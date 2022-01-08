UniCrypt Price Down 10.1% Over Last Week (UNCX)

UniCrypt (CURRENCY:UNCX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. One UniCrypt coin can now be purchased for approximately $518.82 or 0.01239814 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, UniCrypt has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar. UniCrypt has a market cap of $14.30 million and approximately $12.75 million worth of UniCrypt was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About UniCrypt

UniCrypt is a coin. Its launch date was March 10th, 2015. UniCrypt’s total supply is 47,650 coins and its circulating supply is 27,557 coins. The official message board for UniCrypt is medium.com/@hello_89425 . The official website for UniCrypt is unicrypt.network . UniCrypt’s official Twitter account is @UNCX_token and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Uncoin was made to support NGO's. The coin is an X11 proof of Work and proof of stake hybrid with an annualised rate of 2%. “

UniCrypt Coin Trading

