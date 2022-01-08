Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,486 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Unilever by 13.8% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its holdings in Unilever by 0.5% in the third quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 40,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its holdings in Unilever by 1.0% in the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 19,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association raised its holdings in Unilever by 5.9% in the third quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Unilever by 2.6% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 8.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on UL. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $61.51.

NYSE:UL opened at $53.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.96. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $50.60 and a 1-year high of $61.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.4975 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

Featured Article: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.