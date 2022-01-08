United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,450,000 shares, a drop of 43.8% from the November 30th total of 4,360,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 606,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Shares of UBSI opened at $38.89 on Friday. United Bankshares has a 1-year low of $31.57 and a 1-year high of $42.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.06.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. United Bankshares had a net margin of 34.27% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $250.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Bankshares will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This is a boost from United Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is 48.32%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UBSI. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in United Bankshares by 102.9% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,274,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,650 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in United Bankshares in the third quarter valued at $33,256,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in United Bankshares by 6.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,429,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,157,000 after purchasing an additional 656,694 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in United Bankshares by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,679,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,801,000 after purchasing an additional 315,165 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in United Bankshares by 431.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 329,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,975,000 after purchasing an additional 267,278 shares during the period. 66.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UBSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson cut shares of United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of United Bankshares from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

