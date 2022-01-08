United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.13 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for United Natural Foods’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.07 and the highest is $1.18. United Natural Foods reported earnings per share of $1.25 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that United Natural Foods will report full-year earnings of $4.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.06 to $4.88. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for United Natural Foods.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 0.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Northcoast Research lifted their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.75.

In other United Natural Foods news, Director Michael S. Funk sold 20,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $1,043,460.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total transaction of $320,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,096 shares of company stock worth $2,143,127 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 103,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after purchasing an additional 49,319 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 880,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,556,000 after purchasing an additional 45,068 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,428,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 75,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after buying an additional 5,748 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

UNFI stock opened at $47.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.49. United Natural Foods has a one year low of $15.80 and a one year high of $57.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.56.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

