United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) EVP Paul A. Mahon Sells 6,000 Shares

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.46, for a total value of $1,154,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $198.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.46, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.99. The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.57. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12-month low of $153.92 and a 12-month high of $218.38.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $444.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.45 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 27.94%. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UTHR. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 542.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 843,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,681,000 after buying an additional 712,117 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $99,106,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 252.5% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 616,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,660,000 after purchasing an additional 441,802 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $47,154,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 958.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 237,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,764,000 after purchasing an additional 214,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

