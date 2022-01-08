Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Uniti Group Inc. is a real estate investment trust company. It engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical infrastructure in the communications industry. The company focuses on acquiring and constructing fiber optic broadband networks, wireless communications towers, copper and coaxial broadband networks and data centers. Uniti Group Inc. is headquartered in Little Rock, AR. “

NASDAQ:UNIT opened at $13.04 on Friday. Uniti Group has a 1-year low of $10.06 and a 1-year high of $14.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 86.94 and a beta of 0.99.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.18). Uniti Group had a net margin of 3.74% and a negative return on equity of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $266.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Uniti Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Uniti Group will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 400.03%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Uniti Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,290,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,680,000 after purchasing an additional 813,244 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Uniti Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,380,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $374,685,000 after purchasing an additional 455,658 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Uniti Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,930,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,100,000 after purchasing an additional 187,274 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 5.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,990,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,064,000 after buying an additional 351,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 31.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,913,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,036,000 after buying an additional 1,183,148 shares in the last quarter. 81.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

