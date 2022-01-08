Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.34) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Unity Biotechnology in a report issued on Wednesday, January 5th. Wedbush analyst A. Argyrides anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Unity Biotechnology’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($3.85) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Unity Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unity Biotechnology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.29.

UBX opened at $1.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.91. Unity Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $9.78. The company has a market cap of $92.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.06.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.06.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 12.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 3,202 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in Unity Biotechnology by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 74,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Unity Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 318,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 12,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.30% of the company’s stock.

About Unity Biotechnology

Unity Biotechnology, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm is developing a portfolio of programs like biological mechanisms implicated in diseases of aging, and also senolytic programs in ophthalmologic and neurologic disorders. The company was founded by Nathaniel Eames David, Jan van Deursen, Judith Campisi, and Daohong Zhou on March 30, 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

