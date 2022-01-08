Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) Stock Position Cut by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lessened its stake in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) by 19.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,437 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,623 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 0.17% of Universal Electronics worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Universal Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Electronics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 112,725.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Universal Electronics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

UEIC stock opened at $38.74 on Friday. Universal Electronics Inc. has a one year low of $35.23 and a one year high of $65.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.57 million, a PE ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.97.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.90). Universal Electronics had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $155.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.07 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Universal Electronics Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

UEIC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Universal Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Electronics in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Electronics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.75.

Universal Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of control and sensor technology solutions. Its products include one for all retail accessories; tablets and smartphones; and consumer electronics OEM. The firm’s services include design, global manufacturing, and outsourced call center services.

