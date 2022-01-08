Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania is a bank holding company. It owns all of the capital stock of Union National Bank and Trust Company, Pennview Savings Bank, Univest Realty Corporation, Univest Leasing Corporation, Univest Delaware, Inc., Univest Financial Services Corporation, Univest Insurance Company, and Univest Electronic Services Corporation. “

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on Univest Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

NASDAQ:UVSP opened at $31.38 on Tuesday. Univest Financial has a twelve month low of $21.83 and a twelve month high of $31.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.95. The company has a market cap of $924.11 million, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.05.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.12. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 34.22%. The company had revenue of $69.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Univest Financial will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.46%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Univest Financial by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Univest Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Univest Financial by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Univest Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Univest Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Univest Financial Company Profile

Univest Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking business and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment consists of commercial and consumer banking. The Wealth Management segment comprises of investment advisory services, retirement plan services, trust, municipal pension services, and broker or dealer services.

