Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) Shares Gap Up to $18.47

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.47, but opened at $19.39. Urstadt Biddle Properties shares last traded at $18.66, with a volume of 2,673 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.16 and its 200 day moving average is $17.18. The firm has a market cap of $739.31 million, a P/E ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.03.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 34.87% and a return on equity of 13.64%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a $0.2145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. This is a boost from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.73%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBP. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1,145.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,983 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $162,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

