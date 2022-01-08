USDK Price Tops $1.00 (USDK)

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. USDK has a total market capitalization of $28.59 million and approximately $144.11 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, USDK has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One USDK coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002379 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get USDK alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002380 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00057865 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.01 or 0.00085692 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,108.59 or 0.07398231 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,960.86 or 0.99863900 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.06 or 0.00071541 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006732 BTC.

USDK Profile

USDK launched on May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official website is www.oklink.com . USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

USDK Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USDK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.