Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Expected to Post Earnings of $5.80 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) to report $5.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Vail Resorts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.49 to $6.20. Vail Resorts reported earnings of $3.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vail Resorts will report full year earnings of $7.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.43 to $8.59. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $9.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.35 to $10.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Vail Resorts.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($3.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.65) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $175.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.77 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.63) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MTN shares. Truist lifted their target price on Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Vail Resorts from $367.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Vail Resorts from $310.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet cut Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vail Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $335.43.

NYSE:MTN traded down $6.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $308.12. 372,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,141. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $336.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $324.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 90.36 and a beta of 1.21. Vail Resorts has a 1-year low of $261.41 and a 1-year high of $376.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.23%.

In other news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 1,836 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.35, for a total transaction of $615,702.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John F. Sorte sold 1,832 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.66, for a total value of $620,425.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,877 shares of company stock valued at $33,704,023. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,428,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 494.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,061,000 after purchasing an additional 15,094 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 985,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,937,000 after purchasing an additional 63,270 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $690,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 258,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,948,000 after purchasing an additional 17,457 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

See Also: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vail Resorts (MTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.