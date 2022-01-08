Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 379,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,064 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $5,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,784,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428,734 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,687,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,120 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,039,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,389,000 after acquiring an additional 734,439 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,102,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,235,000 after acquiring an additional 695,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,963,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,367,000 after acquiring an additional 621,791 shares in the last quarter. 63.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on VLY. Citigroup upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.94.

Shares of VLY opened at $14.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.04 and its 200-day moving average is $13.44. Valley National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.02 and a 12 month high of $14.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $343.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.64%.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

