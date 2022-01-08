Valmark Advisers Inc. Acquires 581 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aries Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 15,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 12.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,785,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,599,000 after buying an additional 313,651 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 64,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,824,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Wiser Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 15.8% in the third quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc now owns 92,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,253,000 after buying an additional 12,619 shares during the period. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 32,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after buying an additional 3,503 shares during the period.

Shares of BIV opened at $86.21 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $86.10 and a one year high of $92.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.55.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

