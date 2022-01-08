Valmark Advisers Inc. Cuts Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Valmark Advisers Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $119,375,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 11.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,026,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $772,442,000 after buying an additional 806,296 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 110.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,528,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,710,000 after buying an additional 803,609 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 35.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,763,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,365,000 after buying an additional 721,025 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 274.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 793,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,413,000 after purchasing an additional 582,167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $95.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.81. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $78.33 and a 1-year high of $105.99. The company has a market cap of $56.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.52.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.93%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.90.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

