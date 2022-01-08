Valmark Advisers Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,660 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in OneSpaWorld were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSW. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in OneSpaWorld by 9.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in OneSpaWorld by 9.4% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in OneSpaWorld by 22.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in OneSpaWorld by 13.6% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in OneSpaWorld by 8.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get OneSpaWorld alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OneSpaWorld from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NASDAQ OSW opened at $10.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $8.15 and a 12-month high of $12.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $934.62 million, a P/E ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 2.49.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $43.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.90 million. OneSpaWorld had a negative net margin of 137.56% and a negative return on equity of 21.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About OneSpaWorld

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and at destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through the Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW).

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpaWorld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpaWorld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.