Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $1.90 Million Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 322.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,341 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 149.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 138.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $126.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.75. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $123.51 and a 12-month high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

