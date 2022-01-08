Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $487,000 Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Valmark Advisers Inc. reduced its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 147.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 2,911.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 141.9% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in American Tower by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in American Tower by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.47.

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $266.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The company has a market cap of $121.40 billion, a PE ratio of 48.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $273.67 and a 200 day moving average of $278.47. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $197.50 and a 52 week high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.69). American Tower had a return on equity of 39.34% and a net margin of 27.44%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a $1.39 dividend. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.09%.

In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $225,593.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total value of $980,141.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

