Valmark Advisers Inc. Increases Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 130.0% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $39,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $194,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.08.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $104.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.61. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $85.56 and a one year high of $108.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.34.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.55%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.