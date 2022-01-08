Valmark Advisers Inc. Purchases Shares of 23,711 Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 23,711 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BOX. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of BOX by 31.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,874 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BOX in the third quarter worth $72,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BOX during the second quarter worth $80,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in BOX by 7.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in BOX during the second quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total value of $381,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 49,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total value of $1,284,893.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 248,080 shares of company stock valued at $6,683,539 over the last quarter. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BOX stock opened at $25.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.79 and a 200-day moving average of $25.17. Box, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.85 and a 1 year high of $28.13.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. BOX had a negative return on equity of 48.70% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $224.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. BOX’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Box, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BOX. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on BOX from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. JMP Securities raised BOX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised BOX from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

