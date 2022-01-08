Value and Indexed Property Income Trust (LON:VIP) Trading Down 0.2%

Value and Indexed Property Income Trust PLC (LON:VIP)’s stock price traded down 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 242.37 ($3.27) and last traded at GBX 243 ($3.27). 23,110 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 24,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 243.50 ($3.28).

The company has a quick ratio of 15.12, a current ratio of 15.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 241.41 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 228.19. The firm has a market capitalization of £101.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. Value and Indexed Property Income Trust’s payout ratio is 0.22%.

Value and Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Value & Income Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by OLIM Ltd. and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund also invests in convertible securities. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

