Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 430 Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,157 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Woodward were worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Woodward during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Woodward by 415.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Woodward during the second quarter worth about $89,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Woodward during the second quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Woodward during the second quarter worth about $147,000. 79.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WWD opened at $112.04 on Friday. Woodward, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $130.75. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.20 and its 200 day moving average is $115.73.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.04). Woodward had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $570.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WWD. Zacks Investment Research raised Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Truist Securities raised Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Woodward from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Woodward currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.50.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

