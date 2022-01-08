Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 469 Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in EPR Properties by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 103,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,128,000 after buying an additional 36,318 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in EPR Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $315,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in EPR Properties by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in EPR Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,827,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in EPR Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,852,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPR opened at $48.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a current ratio of 6.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.24. EPR Properties has a 52-week low of $32.56 and a 52-week high of $56.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 374.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.78.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.45). EPR Properties had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $139.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. EPR Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,307.87%.

EPR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on EPR Properties from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet raised EPR Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on EPR Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theatres, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

