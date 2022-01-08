Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 626 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 59.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in YETI were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of YETI by 13.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,219,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,961,000 after acquiring an additional 146,002 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of YETI by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,202,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,371,000 after acquiring an additional 29,497 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of YETI by 0.6% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,039,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,367,000 after acquiring an additional 5,712 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of YETI by 14.9% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,030,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,628,000 after acquiring an additional 133,383 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of YETI by 58.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,014,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,109,000 after acquiring an additional 373,866 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on YETI. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of YETI from $118.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of YETI from $116.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of YETI from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of YETI from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of YETI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.89.

Shares of NYSE YETI opened at $74.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.75 and a 52 week high of $108.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.38 and its 200 day moving average is $93.42. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.57.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $362.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.27 million. YETI had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 57.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 40,004 shares of YETI stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total value of $4,041,204.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total transaction of $2,120,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 122,122 shares of company stock worth $11,531,164. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

