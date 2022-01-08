Van ECK Associates Corp Has $136,000 Stock Holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Exponent were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPO. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Exponent by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exponent by 44.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Exponent by 6.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after buying an additional 3,509 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exponent by 3.9% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exponent in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,243,000. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Truist upped their price objective on Exponent from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Exponent from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

In other Exponent news, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 2,842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $341,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.83, for a total value of $62,415.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,953 shares of company stock valued at $476,775 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $103.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 53.66 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.41. Exponent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.13 and a fifty-two week high of $127.61.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $116.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.01 million. Exponent had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.45%.

Exponent Profile

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

