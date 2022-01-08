Van ECK Associates Corp Has $155,000 Position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 59.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Brunswick by 41.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,277,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,216,000 after purchasing an additional 372,764 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Brunswick in the second quarter worth $30,976,000. Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 5.1% during the third quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,098,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,453,000 after acquiring an additional 200,710 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 10.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,016,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,905,000 after acquiring an additional 191,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the second quarter worth $18,868,000. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BC opened at $100.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.70. Brunswick Co. has a 52-week low of $80.07 and a 52-week high of $117.62.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.12. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 37.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Brunswick’s payout ratio is currently 17.94%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BC. Raymond James dropped their target price on Brunswick from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Brunswick from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Brunswick from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Brunswick from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.67.

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

