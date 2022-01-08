Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,933 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,855 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LUMN. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares during the period. Finally, Stableford Capital II LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $122,000. Institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lumen Technologies stock opened at $13.77 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.95 and a 200 day moving average of $12.73. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.38 and a 12 month high of $16.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 17.98% and a negative net margin of 3.83%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -140.85%.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

In other Lumen Technologies news, EVP Stacey W. Goff sold 128,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $1,821,202.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

