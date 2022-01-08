Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of clinical-stage product candidates for central nervous system disorders. It is developing important new medicines to improve the lives of patients. It uses new technologies, including genetics & genomics, to inform our drug discovery, our clinical trials, and our commercial positioning of our compounds. The Company has three product candidates in clinical development. It’s lead product candidate, iloperidone, is a compound for the treatment of schizophrenia & bipolar disorder & is in a Phase III clinical trial for schizophrenia. It’s second product candidate, is a compound for the treatment of insomnia & depression which is currently in a Phase III clinical trial for insomnia. It’s third product candidate, is a compound for the treatment of excessive sleepiness & is ready for a Phase II clinical trial. “

Shares of VNDA stock opened at $15.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.57. The company has a market cap of $856.85 million, a PE ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 0.44. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $13.36 and a fifty-two week high of $21.86.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $70.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.50 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 7.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Analysts expect that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 46,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $739,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 59.1% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,844,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,679,000 after acquiring an additional 685,481 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 490.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 714,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,866,000 after acquiring an additional 593,804 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 86.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,092,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,504,000 after acquiring an additional 507,383 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 137.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 606,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,400,000 after acquiring an additional 351,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,129,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,492,000 after acquiring an additional 279,049 shares during the last quarter. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

