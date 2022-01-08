VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,667 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 14,929,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $507,305,000 after purchasing an additional 815,574 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,630,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $361,235,000 after acquiring an additional 550,558 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 66.8% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,320,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130,623 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 97.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,005,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $136,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,001,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,011,000 after acquiring an additional 192,262 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $30.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.31. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $28.83 and a 1 year high of $40.13.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

