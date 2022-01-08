VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Stake Increased by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 102.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,922 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GDX. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 66.8% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,320,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130,623 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 97.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,005,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $136,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977,569 shares in the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,725,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 14,929,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $507,305,000 after acquiring an additional 815,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,630,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $361,235,000 after acquiring an additional 550,558 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $30.01 on Friday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $28.83 and a 1 year high of $40.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.31.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

