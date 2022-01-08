Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Purchased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $12,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 119.0% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,176,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,653,000 after acquiring an additional 62,880 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 19,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 28.6% in the third quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 19.9% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $175.09 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $165.11 and a twelve month high of $200.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.79.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

