Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Maltin Wealth Management Inc.

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 1.4% of Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 46.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,618,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,942,851 shares during the period. Betterment LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 86,873,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,475,726,000 after acquiring an additional 5,774,534 shares during the last quarter. RIVER & MERCANTILE INVESTMENTS Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $253,513,000. Yale University boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13,254.5% during the second quarter. Yale University now owns 4,406,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,252,000 after acquiring an additional 4,373,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,887,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,876,775,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775,572 shares during the last quarter.

VEA opened at $50.83 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $46.65 and a twelve month high of $53.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.69.

