Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162,007 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $7,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VEA. Camden National Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 102,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,818,000 after acquiring an additional 10,862 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 312.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,949 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $51.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.69. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $46.65 and a 52-week high of $53.49.

