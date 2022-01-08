Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,002 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Gibson Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 314.5% in the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $49.40 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $47.49 and a one year high of $56.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.19.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

