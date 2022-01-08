Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTHR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTHR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 31.4% from the November 30th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $211.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $213.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.36. Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $172.68 and a 12 month high of $218.11.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.762 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%.
See Also: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?
