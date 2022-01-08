Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,983 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,902 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $28,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,621.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 37,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $56,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $236.11 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $192.82 and a one year high of $244.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.80.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

