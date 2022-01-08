Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Regency Capital Management Inc. DE

Regency Capital Management Inc. DE lowered its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 960,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,970,000 after acquiring an additional 20,589 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 202,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,104,000 after buying an additional 9,357 shares during the period. Quantitative Advantage LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 175,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,140,000 after buying an additional 18,521 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 249,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,478,000 after buying an additional 5,874 shares during the period. Finally, JRM Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC now owns 78,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,453,000 after buying an additional 15,851 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $236.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $239.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.91. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $192.82 and a 1 year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

