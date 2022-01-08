Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor (BATS:VFQY) Shares Sold by Milestone Advisory Partners

Milestone Advisory Partners cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor (BATS:VFQY) by 0.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor accounts for 2.3% of Milestone Advisory Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Milestone Advisory Partners’ holdings in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor were worth $3,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor by 4.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor by 24.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor by 12.6% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor by 53.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor during the second quarter valued at $293,000.

Shares of VFQY opened at $122.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $125.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.02.

