Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA) Shares Purchased by Milestone Advisory Partners

Milestone Advisory Partners increased its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,244 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the quarter. Vanguard U.S. Value Factor comprises approximately 1.1% of Milestone Advisory Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Milestone Advisory Partners’ holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor were worth $1,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 16.5% in the third quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 279,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,684,000 after purchasing an additional 39,589 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor in the second quarter valued at $3,357,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 251.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,344,000 after purchasing an additional 31,158 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 5,333.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 29,921 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 13.6% in the third quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 119,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,789,000 after purchasing an additional 14,288 shares during the period.

BATS VFVA opened at $108.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.45.

