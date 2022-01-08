Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Position Boosted by Condor Capital Management

Condor Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 314,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,319 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 4.5% of Condor Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Condor Capital Management owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $42,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTV. MEMBERS Trust Co grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 5,503,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830,070 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 111.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,057,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,761,000 after buying an additional 2,141,139 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 21,919.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,330,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,153 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 70,897,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,773,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,559,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,012,000 after acquiring an additional 920,746 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTV opened at $149.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $144.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.86. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $117.47 and a 52 week high of $150.88.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

