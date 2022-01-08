Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $65.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Varonis Systems traded as low as $42.45 and last traded at $43.25, with a volume of 3081 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.49.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on VRNS. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.22.
In other news, Director Kevin E. Comolli sold 51,951 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $3,298,888.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total transaction of $61,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,856 shares of company stock valued at $3,573,604. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 5.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.25 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.18.
Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $100.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.45 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 30.93% and a negative return on equity of 19.47%. Varonis Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Varonis Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:VRNS)
Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.
