Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $65.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Varonis Systems traded as low as $42.45 and last traded at $43.25, with a volume of 3081 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.49.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on VRNS. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.22.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

In other news, Director Kevin E. Comolli sold 51,951 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $3,298,888.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total transaction of $61,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,856 shares of company stock valued at $3,573,604. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Varonis Systems by 10.6% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 283,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,351,000 after acquiring an additional 27,302 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in Varonis Systems by 0.9% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 863,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,555,000 after acquiring an additional 7,281 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC lifted its position in Varonis Systems by 5.2% in the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 238,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,714,000 after acquiring an additional 11,755 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Varonis Systems by 36.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,529,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,772,000 after acquiring an additional 675,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Varonis Systems in the second quarter valued at $204,000. 95.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 5.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.25 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.18.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $100.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.45 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 30.93% and a negative return on equity of 19.47%. Varonis Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Varonis Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.