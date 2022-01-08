Vega Protocol (VEGA) Price Down 5% This Week

Vega Protocol (CURRENCY:VEGA) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. One Vega Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $9.71 or 0.00023135 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Vega Protocol has traded down 5% against the US dollar. Vega Protocol has a total market capitalization of $87.98 million and $3.70 million worth of Vega Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Vega Protocol

Vega Protocol (CRYPTO:VEGA) is a coin. Vega Protocol’s total supply is 64,999,723 coins and its circulating supply is 9,058,674 coins. Vega Protocol’s official Twitter account is @vegaprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Vega is a technology protocol and associated crypto-asset for an open, blockchain-backed public network for fully automated end-to-end trading and execution of financial products. The network is secured with proof of stake and implements pseudonymous margin trading using a novel liquidity incentivization scheme based on market forces to solve the problem of attracting and allocating market-making resources in a decentralized system. “

Buying and Selling Vega Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vega Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vega Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vega Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

