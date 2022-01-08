Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Venator Materials PLC is a manufacturer and marketer of chemical products. The company’s product comprises a broad range of pigments and additives that bring color and vibrancy to building, protect and extend product life and reduce energy consumption. Its operating segment consists of Titanium Dioxide, which consists of our TiO2 business, and Performance Additives, which consists of our functional additives, color pigments, timber treatment and water treatment businesses. Venator Materials PLC is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. “

Get Venator Materials alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on VNTR. UBS Group cut their price target on Venator Materials from $3.50 to $2.95 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of Venator Materials in a report on Sunday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.41.

Shares of VNTR opened at $2.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.86. Venator Materials has a 1 year low of $2.32 and a 1 year high of $5.85.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Venator Materials had a negative return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $557.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.31 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. Analysts predict that Venator Materials will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 13.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,489,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,063,000 after purchasing an additional 177,940 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Venator Materials by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 1,427,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after acquiring an additional 64,685 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Venator Materials by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,075,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after acquiring an additional 525,631 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Venator Materials by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,063,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,039,000 after acquiring an additional 76,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC increased its holdings in Venator Materials by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 1,004,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 193,811 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.85% of the company’s stock.

Venator Materials Company Profile

Venator Materials Plc engages in the manufacture and marketing of chemical products. The firm focuses on development and manufacture of titanium dioxide pigments and performance additives. It operates through two segments: Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment involves the creation of (TiO2) from titanium bearing ores and is a white inert pigment that provides whiteness, opacity and brightness to thousands of everyday items, including coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, food and personal care products.

Recommended Story: Tariff

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Venator Materials (VNTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Venator Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venator Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.