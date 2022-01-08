VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto Sells 1,226 Shares

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.07, for a total transaction of $309,037.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of VRSN stock opened at $237.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.86 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $241.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.23. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $184.60 and a one year high of $257.03.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $334.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.02 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 46.81% and a negative return on equity of 43.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on VRSN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $259.00 price target on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRSN. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of VeriSign in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of VeriSign in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 27.9% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 229 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 152.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 4,066.7% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 250 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. 88.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

