Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET)’s stock price rose 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.46 and last traded at $13.21. Approximately 70,993 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,151,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.56.

VET has been the subject of several recent research reports. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$12.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 2.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.14.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $427.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.19 million. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 46.50% and a return on equity of 0.98%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 296,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after buying an additional 39,867 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $678,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,869,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,510,000 after acquiring an additional 624,800 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,688,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,719,000 after acquiring an additional 428,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.74% of the company’s stock.

About Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET)

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

