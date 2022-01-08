Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Price Target Raised to C$30.00 at National Bankshares

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$19.00 to C$30.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 69.68% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on VET. CIBC upped their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$12.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$14.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. TD Securities upgraded Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “underpeform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vermilion Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.64.

Shares of VET stock opened at C$17.68 on Thursday. Vermilion Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$5.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.48.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.36. The firm had revenue of C$538.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$517.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy will post 2.9500002 earnings per share for the current year.

Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

